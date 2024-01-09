Purely Elizabeth has announced the launch of its Cookie Granola, a new granola product line now available nationally. The Cookie Granola marries the brand's granola with its favorite cookie recipe for a snackable granola cluster that has the flavor and crispy texture of a cookie.

Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola comes in three flavors: Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate, and Oatmeal Raisin. They are certified gluten-free, vegan, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

A longstanding leader in the breakfast category, Purely Elizabeth's sales grew by 45% in 2023, which is more than 6x the breakfast cereal category's growth over the same time period. Cookie Granola draws upon the brand's breakfast roots and is reportedly enjoyable as a convenient, comforting, and healthy snack. Granola is proving to have the highest snacking opportunity out of all breakfast cereal options, so this fusion between breakfast and snack positions the brand at an exciting intersection of the market.

"We're celebrating the joy of two great things coming together," said Elizabeth Stein, CEO and founder of Purely Elizabeth. "We've always been the innovator in the breakfast category and by launching Cookie Granola, we are able to grow the category by merging the breakfast and snacking occasion."

Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola is made with the nutritious, transparent, and quality ingredients that they are known for, including 100% whole grains, is baked with coconut oil and coconut sugar, and provides a good source of fiber per serving. In addition, the Cookie Granola is made with organic certified gluten-free oats, oat flour, and coconut flour, to give it a differentiated experience from the existing granola lineup.

"As the #1 selling granola in the Natural Channel for 5+ years, my hope is to offer people a nostalgic indulgence they can feel good about. We've done the hard work by incorporating better-for-you ingredients, making it easy to have a sweet treat snack any time of the day," says Stein.

All flavors are now available to purchase at Walmart, Whole Foods, and Publix, as well as PurelyElizabeth.com for $7.99.

Purely Elizabeth is partnering with the beloved nationally recognized French cafe & bakery, maman, for the month of January to bring the new Cookie Granola product line to life. Customers can get a Cookie Granola Latte and a Cookie Granola-inspired Cookie for their breakfast and snacking pleasure on January 10 through the end of the month at maman's 31 locations nationwide. To find a location, visit mamannyc.com/locations. Consumers can purchase the treat online, which is also available for nationwide shipping on maman's website in a limited-edition gift box.