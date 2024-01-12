The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023 recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The products recalled are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Additionally, consumers with any products recalled can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Consumers can scan the SmartLabel QR code on the product package to determine if it has been recalled. Click here for information on how to use SmartLabel.

Quaker has informed the FDA of its actions.

This recall applies to the specific products listed below, in addition to the products announced on December 15. A combined list of recalled products is available on QuakerRecallUSA.com.