Just in time to celebrate National Strawberry Day, Haribo is unveiling its latest limited-edition offering: Goldbears Single Flavor Bags, now available at participating retailers nationwide in Pineapple, Cherry, and the fan-favorite green Goldbear, Strawberry.

Haribo is inviting fans to utilize the Goldbears Single Flavor Bags in the #HOWiHARIBO art competition. Your audience can share their creative ways of enjoying the new Goldbears Single Flavor Bags on Instagram with the hashtag #HOWiHARIBO for a chance to win some sweet prizes. The Goldbears Single Flavor Bags make creating beautiful works of art easier by giving consumers the specific colors they need. See how people are already getting involved here.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.