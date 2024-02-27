Real, a gluten and grain-free, plant-based cookie brand in the healthy snack space, announced its selection to participate in Bimbo Open Door, an open innovation platform for food businesses around the globe founded and hosted by Grupo Bimbo. Real is one of seven brands selected from all over the world to join in this global initiative. During the selection process which culminated with a pitch competition, brands were evaluated on their management team, current recipes, nutritional diversity, and/or plant-based ingredients alongside a business model that supports the environment and the communities with which it is linked.

A unique opportunity for growth and collaboration, Bimbo Open Door Program is a platform that brings together select entrepreneurs to collaborate, foster business relationships and explore new opportunities. In this second edition, Grupo Bimbo seeks to optimize and invest in startups and scaleups specialized in the cookie and energy bar sector.

"We are excited to be a part of Grupo Bimbo's Open Door Program,” said Lauren Berger and Marla Felton, co-founders of Real. "The opportunity to learn from Bimbo’s incredible executive management team and have access to its global infrastructure has been invaluable. We are excited to find ways to collaborate to provide delicious and nutritious cookies to consumers and help with Bimbo’s goal of nourishing a better world.”

During Bimbo Open Door, participants receive mentoring from Grupo Bimbo executive managers. They have access to Grupo Bimbo’s global infrastructure while they develop a pilot project to present at "Demo Day," where proposals will be evaluated before a forum of bakery executives. The finalists will then advance to the last stage of the program called "Behind the Door," in which Grupo Bimbo will monitor each project and define opportunities for future collaboration.

“The core of what we do in Bimbo Ventures is to strengthen the relationship that Grupo Bimbo has with disruptive startups,” said Constantino Matouk Iriondo, vice presdient of global Bimbo ventures at Grupo Bimbo. “Listening to their experiences is very fulfilling, and I am glad we have this opportunity. I am looking forward to the Demo Day.”