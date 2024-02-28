Joydays, a pioneering brand in blood sugar balance, is set to unveil its latest innovation, Date Bark. Inspired by the 2023 viral TikTok sensation, Date Bark is now being introduced to the retail market. With Peanut Date Bark and Almond Date Bark options, the snacks offer a blend of protein, fiber, and carbohydrates, promoting sustained balanced energy while maintaining a low-glycemic index.

The bark is crafted with minimal ingredients, including dates, chocolate, sea salt, and either almonds or peanuts, providing a chewy, sweet-salty experience. Backed by nutrition science and created with dietitians and chefs, Joydays is reportedly transforming blood sugar-friendly foods.

Joydays and its founder, Amy Cohn, can be found at Booth #N111 at Expo West this March.

