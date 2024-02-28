Genio Della Pizza, the frozen pizza line from famed New York chef Anthony Mangieri of the critically acclaimed Una Pizza Napoletana, has recently made its debut.

Mangieri is reportedly a pioneer of Neapolitan style pizza in the U.S., and his restaurant, Una Pizza Napoletana, was ranked #1 pizza in the world on Italy’s prestigious 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 ranking and #1 in the U.S. in 2023. Mangieri has consistently received rave reviews from top critics at The New York Times, New York Magazine, The San Francisco Chronicle, and more. Three years ago, he sought out to bring high-quality pizza that is handmade in Italy, woodfire baked, and made with natural Italian ingredients such as Italian plum tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, and Italian oregano, to consumers nationwide. After working to create the "perfect frozen pizza," Genio Della Pizza launched last year with national distribution of four pizzas: Margherita, The Bianca, Broccoli Rabe, and Marinara.

Genio Della Pizza is made in Italy and is all-natural, hand-stretched, 24-hour-risen, and wood-fire-baked. The products are made in Italy with Italian ingredients such as basil from Liguria, Sicilian sea salt, and flour milled in Italy. The dough is hand stretched by a team of artisans in Italy, specially trained to work with the unique nature of Mangieri's dough: it pushes the hydration level, giving the pizza a lighter and more interesting dough structure. Lastly, the pizzas are cooked in wood fired ovens with a blend of oak and beech wood from local Italian farms.