The Hostess brand today announced the launch of its newest snacking innovation, Hostess Meltamors, a soft, fluffy mini-cake with a chocolate-flavored drizzle and a chocolatey- or caramel-flavored melting center that flows like "lava" when warmed for only five seconds in the microwave. The latest Hostess cake creation will be available in two Hostess fan-favorite flavors: Double Chocolate and Chocolate Creamy Caramel.

“Inspired by warm restaurant desserts, Meltamors can be enjoyed immediately or transformed into a whole new level of chocolatey-flavored goodness by warming Meltamors in the microwave for just five seconds,*” said Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, sweet baked snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. “Meltamors is a transformational snacking experience that brings carefree joy to everyday moments. At Hostess, we understand the importance of creating connections, and Meltamors is our tasty contribution to turning those 'little' family moments into sweet memories that last a lifetime.”

Hostess Meltamors will be available at grocery and mass retailers nationwide in 9.31-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped mini cakes. Single-serve packages, containing two Meltamors, also will be sold in a 2.33-ounce size at convenience stores nationwide. The product will begin to hit store shelves in mid-March.

To learn more, visit the Hostess website at hostesscakes.com.

Hostess Brands is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.