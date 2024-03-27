As the country prepares for the highly anticipated solar eclipse, Frito-Lay's SunChips is stepping into the spotlight. The snack brand is championing the inspiration behind its name—the sun—through a limited-edition offering, which will only be given away during the 4 minutes and 27 seconds of the solar eclipse's duration of totality. In partnership with astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi, who has literally gone to space, SunChips is inviting fans to experience a cosmic collaboration in the sky and on their tastebuds with an exclusive, new flavor mash-up: SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda.

Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda blends ingredients reminiscent of sunny skies and bright days ahead while also nodding to the moon with a cheesy touch. Beginning at 1:33 p.m. CT on April 8, as the eclipse casts its shadow over U.S. soil, eager fans can get their hands on the new flavor at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com, while supplies last.

"SunChips draws inspiration from the sun so there's no better moment to spotlight this snack than during the extraordinary solar eclipse," says Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "With this exclusive flavor drop, fans who enter for a chance to win their own bag during the moment of totality will have the opportunity to continue celebrating the eclipse even after the rare event is over."

For even more eclipse enjoyment, SunChips has partnered with Kellie Gerardi, an astronaut and parent who is regarded for bringing space down to Earth by making sometimes complicated concepts approachable and fun.

"As a researcher and astronaut with a love for all things space, I can't wait to celebrate this exciting event with SunChips," says Gerardi. "Total solar eclipses are rare and special events, and I hope people can take a moment out of their busy lives to pause and enjoy the incredible sight. That's why I'm so excited that SunChips is commemorating this rare celestial event by offering fans a chance to get in on the fun with their exclusive Solar Eclipse flavors."

While the sun's light may be temporarily overshadowed by the moon, SunChips will ensure that it won't be in the background for long. SunChips is going beyond the snack aisle to show support for the sun by carving out playful messages directed at the moon in wheat fields along the path of totality. In support of PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) ambition, SunChips will donate $50,000 to the PepsiCo Foundation's Food for Good U.S. social enterprise which delivers nutritious meals daily for youth in learning environments including school, after-school and summer programs. This donation underscores the brand's dedication to support diverse ingredients and access to whole grain snacks, which will be included in more than 200,000 future meals delivered by Food for Good. For more information about Food for Good, click here.

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.