Woodland Foods, a provider of globally-sourced, plant-based ingredients based in Waukegan, IL, announced that it has acquired Idan Foods, a provider of breadings and batters, coating systems, baking mixes, and seasonings based in Hawthorne, NJ. The Idan acquisition further positions Woodland as a critical, innovation-driven partner to customers across the foodservice and industrial channels, addressing the growing demand for outsourced product development.

With the acquisition of Idan, Woodland adds a range of additional finished product offerings to its expansive product portfolio, and further expands its customer base, end market diversification, and manufacturing scale and footprint. Woodland aims to pair Idan’s breading capabilities with Woodland’s culinary team and flavor profile development capabilities to help drive innovation and enable the combined business to bring more bespoke products to market. Idan is a partner to both high-growth foodservice chains and industrial customers which rely on Idan to help differentiate their protein offerings, and these relationships are anticipated to help Woodland further expand its foothold in these attractive channels. Woodland will also leverage its sales team to drive topline growth in Idan’s existing product portfolio.

“Idan is a strategic add-on for Woodland," says John Buckles, CEO of Woodland Foods. "The inherent strengths of Idan, including their commitment to quality and partnership with key customers, is a great fit with Woodland’s broad channel reach, culinary capabilities, and global sourcing approach. The entire Woodland team and I are pleased to welcome Giorgio and Idan and we are excited about how these new categories will create value for Woodland’s customers.”

Giorgio Nadi, president of Idan Foods, adds, “We at Idan are excited to join the Woodland team and look forward to accelerating our growth and continuing to partner with our current and new customers.”