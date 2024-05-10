Las Olas Confections and Snacks, a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings, has announced the launch of Oh!asis, the rebranding of its Anastasia Confections and Coconut Island brands. Oh!asis will be showcased at the upcoming Sweets & Snacks Expo, taking place from May 14–16 in Indianapolis.

For over three decades, Anastasia Confections has delighted consumers with its products such as Coconut Patties. Now, under the banner of Oh!asis, Las Olas Confections and Snacks aims to elevate the consumer experience with a fresh, memorable identity that encapsulates the promise of a tropical escape with every bite. While maintaining the quality and flavors that fans have come to love, Oh!asis will continue to feature products including Coconut Patties and Kettle Krunch (formerly Coconut Cashew Crunch).

“Our Anastasia Confections and Coconut Island products have been deeply loved for decades,” says Greg Power, chief executive officer of Las Olas Confections and Snacks. “With Oh!asis, we’re bringing these two iconic brands together under a single, compelling brand that offers our consumers and retail partners a wider selection with enhanced brand visibility, recognition, presence and voice.”

Visitors to the Sweets & Snacks Expo are invited to experience the unveiling of Oh!asis firsthand at booth #11732. Attendees will be able to discover the new branding and packaging, indulge in frozen tropical drinks, and explore their own personalized oasis through interactive photo experiences.

