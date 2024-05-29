Rudi's Rocky Mountain Bakery announced today that the brand, known for its organic and gluten-free breads, is launching its latest product innovation, Sandos, at Whole Foods Market this week. Offered in both creamy, classic peanut butter and nut-free spreads, Rudi's Sandos portable sandwiches are available in two fruit spread varieties: Grape and Strawberry. The Peanut Butter & Strawberry Spread and the Peanut-Free & Grape Spread are currently available for purchase at Whole Foods Market.

Developed by Rudi's Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Justin Gold, Rudi's Sandos aim to offer consumers better bread and a better spread. Gold identified a gap in the market for delicious, clean-ingredient portable PB&J sandwiches that would provide energy for kids and adults alike. He also knows one in 10 adults and one in 13 children have a peanut allergy, so he could not overlook the need for a peanut-free version. Prior to joining Rudi's in September 2023, Gold led Justin's Nut Butters as founder and CEO for over 15 years, where he became versed in all things peanut butter, prioritizing nutritious, additive-free ingredients.

"At Rudi's, our number one priority is providing better-for-you options of breads and baked goods for our consumers that are not only healthy and delicious but also safe," says Gold. "Knowing that food sensitivities and allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent, we looked to Voyage for their Roasted Seed Spread, a perfect tree-nut-free alternative that tastes just as creamy and delicious as our Sandos made with peanut butter."

Both Sandos varieties boast a clean ingredient list. They are made just like consumers would at home with Rudi's Organic Bread, Peanut Butter or Seed Spread, and organic fruit spread, which has more fruit and less sugar than a traditional jam or jelly. Each Sando provides a satiating 9 to 11 grams of protein per sandwich. The nut-free Sandos are school and airplane-friendly, and all Sandos varieties are the perfect portable option for summer road trips, on-the-go snacks, and pre and post-workouts.

"Portable peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are having a big moment right now, and we couldn't be more excited to unveil Rudi's iteration of this very popular sandwich, featuring real ingredients that customers can feel good about eating," says Jane Miller, CEO of Rudi's. "With our Voyage nut-free Sandos, parents can rest assured that they're sending their children to school, summer camp, or sports practice with a safe, peanut-free, and delicious lunch option. Sandos joins the other great Rudi's convenience foods found in the freezer section: Texas Toast and Breakfast Sandwiches. With Rudi's, you can find All Good All Day."

Rudi's Sandos are now available for purchase at Whole Foods Market locations in-store and online nationwide. Sandos Peanut Butter & Strawberry Spread is available for $8.99 and Sandos Peanut-Free & Grape is available for $9.99.

