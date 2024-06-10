US Foods Holding Corp. has released the company’s 2023 Sustainability Report. Within the comprehensive report, US Foods highlights progress across its sustainable product offerings, support for associates and communities, and initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

“We are committed to being a responsible company that is both environmentally and socially conscious,” says Martha Ha, executive vice president, general counsel and sustainability lead, US Foods. “I am proud of the meaningful progress the company has made throughout 2023 against our three strategic sustainability focus areas: innovating and differentiating our products; creating a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace and supporting our communities; and improving the efficiency of our fleet and facilities. Looking forward, we are well positioned to advance our sustainability efforts as we continue to collaborate with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.”

The report shares progress highlights for each of the company’s key sustainability focus areas: Products, People, and Planet.

Products: Growing its portfolio of products that meet its criteria for being local, sustainable or supporting well-being by working with its suppliers to source and offer products with social or environmental benefits, as well as maintaining the company's continued commitment to food safety and quality.

Maintained year-over-year growth of the company’s local, sustainable and well-being product offerings, with more than 4,200 differentiated products available today.

Introduced US Foods Serve You, the company’s Exclusive Brand product portfolio of more than 3,300 well-being products that are plant-based alternatives, vegan, vegetarian, contain no ingredients from the US Foods Unpronounceables List, or gluten-free certified.

Introduced new US Foods Serve Good product category, Climate-Conscious, which includes products that are consciously produced and/or manufactured to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

People: Making a positive difference in the lives of the company's associates and in the communities we serve by fostering an inclusive, dynamic and safe workplace where associates can grow and thrive, and by investing in communities through giving and volunteerism.

Enhanced diversity and inclusion commitments by growing participation in the company’s 10 Employee Resource Group programs, which now include more than 3,400 members, a 53% increase in membership since 2022.

Increased the company’s workforce and leadership diversity by filling 51% of new or open leadership roles with diverse candidates, exceeding the 2023 goal.

Spent more than $742 million with more than 600 certified diverse suppliers and more than $2.6 billion with over 2,600 small businesses across the U.S., an increase of more than 13% in spend with diverse suppliers and more than 44% in spend with small businesses since 2020.5

Donated more than $12 million in products, supplies and monetary contributions to food banks across the country.

Planet: Engaging to improve the efficiency of the company’s facilities and fleet in order to help reduce the environmental footprint of US Foods' operations.

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 6% since 2019 in support of the company’s formal goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 32.5% by 2032 from a 2019 base year.

Completed delivery of approximately 100 alternative fuel vehicles including electric trucks, electric yard tractors, and compressed natural gas trucks.

Launched three-year deforestation and land conversion project to help mitigate risk of deforestation and land conversion in the supply chain.

The 2023 Sustainability Report uses recognized reporting standards, including Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (SASB) Food Retailers & Distributors the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

To view the US Foods 2023 Sustainability Report, visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/sustainability.

