Constantia Flexibles has introduced EcoTwistPaper, a packaging solution for the confectionery industry. The new product, a wax-free twist-wrap made entirely from paper, prioritizes recyclability and supports the global shift toward sustainable products.

EcoTwistPaper has undergone repulpability testing with the Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI) and has scored 90 out of 100 for its printed material.

Distinctively, EcoTwistPaper avoids the use of components that are not fully compatible with paper recycling, like wax or polymeric coatings. It offers exceptional product protection and wrapping properties. Furthermore, the product is not subject to the Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), as it contains no plastic coatings.

The paper's softness, achieved through advanced mechanical treatments, ensures it is ideal for wrapping sweets and treats. Moreover, it is designed to operate with existing machinery and can be recycled in the paper stream.

"Driven by our dedication to sustainability and addressing the demands of the confectionary industry, we developed EcoTwistPaper," explains Marc Rademacher, executive vice president consumer commercial at Constantia Flexibles. "This innovation represents a significant advancement within the confectionery packaging sector."

The launch of EcoTwistPaper responds to increasing demands from consumers and regulators for more sustainable packaging solutions. This option allows manufacturers and brands to present their products in packaging that is not only visually appealing and practical but also designed for recycling.

