Gourmet chocolate brand Chocolove is now available on Target shelves across the country and target.com for the first time ever.

Now, Target shoppers can indulge in Chocolove, with three flavors available: Almonds & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel in Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate. Target Circle members can also look forward to 20% off from June 30 to July 27.

Chocolove flavors that can be purchased at Target include:

Chocolove Almond Sea Salt Dark Chocolate: Made with semisweet Belgian chocolate, whole dry roasted almonds and sea salt, this tantalizing creation is Chocolove’s #1 selling bar.

Chocolove Milk Chocolate: Made with creamy Belgian milk chocolate crafted from a blend of Javanese and African cocoa beans for a caramel-like flavor and light cocoa finish.

Chocolove Salted Caramel in Dark Chocolate: Made with salted caramel in premium Belgian 55% dark chocolate, offering a new twist on the classic French treat.

Each bar is made with traceable cocoa, is Rainforest Alliance Certified (meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability), and is Non-GMO Project Verified.

