Hilco Sweets has joined with Kraft Heinz for its new Kool-Aid Candy Coated Gummy Bites and Sour Candy Coated Gummy Bites.

Available in 5.5-oz. peg bags, the candy-coated gummy bites come with a crunchy dextrose candy coating and a Kool-Aid flavored gummy inside. Consumers can enjoy a three fruity flavors bag with Tropical Punch, Cherry, and Grape, or a bag with four Sour flavors including Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Orange. The suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.99.

Hilco Sweets provides unique novelty candy utilizing popular licensed brands including Kool-Aid, Warheads, Girl Scouts of the USA, Hostess, and more. Quality candy and consumer satisfaction has always been at the top of Hilco's priorities. Hilco has more than 25 years of success and joy in bringing fun, affordable toy and candy novelties to the consumer. For more information, visit HilcoUSA.com or call (502) 785-3087.

