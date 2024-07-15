With all eyes on Paris this July, Krispy Kreme fans around the world and throughout America can say “bonjour” to the brand’s latest collection inspired by Parisian desserts: introducing Krispy Kreme’s all-new Passport to Paris Collection.

Available beginning today for a limited time at participating shops, Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris Collection provides fans with the flavors of Parisian desserts while they cheer on America’s best athletes—without the airfare cost. The collection includes:

Crème Brûlée Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with crème brûlée Kreme filling, dipped in crème brûlée caramel icing, and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut: An unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Crème Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla Kreme.

“Most people can’t be in Paris to cheer on their country’s team. So, we’re giving you a ‘Passport to Paris’ in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors,” says Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Passport to Paris Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

Krispy Kreme is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.