Leprino Foods Company, the world’s largest mozzarella cheese manufacturer, and Fooditive Group, pioneering plant-based ingredient innovators and fermentation specialists, have announced a global partnership. This agreement marks a significant step towards a sustainable food future with the commercialization of Fooditive’s revolutionary non-animal casein protein.

Under the terms of the long-term licensing partnership, Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to produce non-animal casein manufactured using Fooditive’s proprietary precision fermentation platform. Additionally, Leprino Foods will have exclusive worldwide rights to market and distribute for use in cheese and a non-exclusive worldwide license to market and distribute for all other food applications, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to drive innovation and sustainability in the food industry.

Fooditive’s fermentation-derived non-animal casein offers a new product line that promises to transform the food industry. This innovative protein mimics the functionalities and taste of traditional animal-derived casein, providing a sustainable and accessible alternative that meets the demands of both the food industry and consumers. Fooditive’s non-animal casein delivers the same taste, texture, and promise of cow-derived casein.

The versatility of Fooditive’s casein makes it suitable for use in any application where animal casein is typically utilized, including cheese, yogurts, desserts, snack bars, sports nutrition products, and more.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Leprino Foods in bringing our revolutionary non-animal casein to the global market," comments Moayad Abushokhedim, CEO, Fooditive Group. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to sustainability and showcases the incredible potential of our precision fermentation technology but also our commitment to partnerships. By offering high-quality, environmentally friendly proteins, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future and delivering innovative, plant-based alternatives that meet the evolving demands of consumers. Together with Leprino Foods, we are set to transform the food industry and make a lasting impact on the planet."

“This agreement with Fooditive highlights our ability to innovate and adapt swiftly to emerging trends and technologies," says Mike Durkin, president, Leprino Foods Company. "By incorporating precision fermentation alongside our conventional dairy production, we will explore how this non-animal casein derived from fermentation will add to our product portfolio. This innovation not only can enhance our range, but also holds the promise of reducing the environmental footprint across the supply chain, all while maintaining the highest standards of product functionality, quality, taste, and texture.”

