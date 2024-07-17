Eriez has expanded its Salient Pole Rare Earth (SPRE) drum line to include food processing applications. Building on the product’s success in the mineral processing and recycling industries, SPRE drums are now optimized to meet the stringent requirements of food processing, ensuring the purity and safety of food products.

Eriez Salient Pole Rare Earth Drum Separators feature a self-cleaning design and generate a powerful magnetic field of up to 6,000 gauss. This exceptional strength allows SPRE drums to effectively remove foreign contaminants in even the most challenging food processing applications.

Utilizing neodymium or samarium-cobalt rare earth magnets, SPRE drums offer exceptional magnetic force that significantly surpasses conventional magnets such as ferrite or alnico. Rare earth magnets maintain a strong magnetic field over an extended distance, facilitating thorough separation of metal contaminants.

The unique arrangement of magnetic poles on the drum surface creates distinct magnetic fields, enhancing the efficiency of material separation based on magnetic properties. Used across various industries, drum separators effectively remove ferrous and other magnetic contaminants from product flows. As the drum rotates, magnetic particles are attracted to its surface and subsequently removed.

Eriez SPRE drums capture even the finest ferrous particles with precision. The durability of rare earth magnets ensures long-lasting operational efficiency, making these powerful drums a reliable choice for food processors.

An example of the SPRE drum in action is Comercializadora de Mani (COMASA), a Nicaraguan peanut company that recently installed 14 SPRE drum separators at its Chinandega plant. This installation significantly reduced reprocessing time while maintaining superior food quality and purity standards.

“Beyond extracting magnetic impurities from ore streams and recyclables like plastics and metals, our SPRE drum separators are now widely used to safeguard food products against metal contamination,” says Chris Ramsdell, sales manager, magnetic separation. “This ensures consumer safety and product integrity for food processors like COMASA.”

For more information about Eriez’s SPRE drum line, visit eriez.com or contact (814) 835-6000.

