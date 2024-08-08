While thousands of miles separate the U.S. from iconic global destinations, Lay's is inviting foodies to go on a culinary voyage with the release of its new Global Flavors lineup featuring three potato chip flavors inspired from abroad.

Lay's Wavy Tzatziki, Lay's Masala, and Lay's Honey Butter flavors, inspired by Greece, India, and Korea, are hitting store shelves in the U.S. this month for a limited time, helping fans experience the tastes of these countries without having to step foot on a plane:

Lay's Wavy Tzatziki flavored potato chips are inspired by the refreshing Greek flavors of yogurt, lemon, dill, garlic and other unique elements, resulting in a crunchy take on the creamy Mediterranean classic.

Lay's Masala flavored potato chips contain a delectable fusion of spices including cumin, coriander, turmeric and pepper, serving as a one-way ticket to the world of mouthwatering flavors found in traditional Masala dishes.

Lay's Honey Butter flavored potato chips deliver a delicious blend of buttermilk honey and butter tastes, transporting consumers to the home of this beloved combo, Korea.

"Our fans often post about the fun flavors they see while traveling abroad and continuously ask for them here. Now, at the height of travel season, we're excited to make those dreams a reality and bring them adventure through every bite of our Global Flavors lineup," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America. "As the proven leader in flavor innovation with more than 200 variations of our iconic potato chip, we're proud to continue to demonstrate our expertise in crafting delicious flavors that appeal to the unique senses and tastes of communities all over the world."

If fans are interested in taking their journey of flavor exploration a step further and seeing these international destinations for themselves, Lay's is offering one lucky fan and their guest the chance to win a trip to one of the flavor origin countries (either India, Korea, or Greece). Between August 12 and September 28, fans can enter to win by scanning the QR code on the back of a bag of Lay's Wavy Tzatziki, Lay's Masala, or Lay's Honey Butter flavors or by visiting laysflavordrop.com. For more information and official rules, click here starting August 12.

Plus, check out how the Lay's global variations serve as portals for consumers to experience the Lay's flavors of other countries without having to travel abroad in a new video, released today.

The flavors—inspired by tastes from Greece, India, and Korea—are available at retailers nationwide and Snacks.com for a limited time, while supplies last.

