Formost Fuji (a manufacturer of packaging equipment based in Everett, WA) has invited Patrick Harp to join its sales team. Harp will handle sales for the South-Central Region, which includes Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. Harp will also fill a new position as Major Accounts Coordinator that will lead efforts to promote seamless communication and collaboration between corporate headquarters and regional locations.

Harp, originally from Philadelphia, studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Dayton. He began his career in sales in custom machinery automation and integration, then later in the industrial bakery industry. Recently, Harp dedicated his career to an AI service software startup, where he improved the remote support process for machine suppliers and end users, addressing industry downtime challenges. With a wealth of positive experiences from this endeavor, he reportedly is thrilled to return to the industry, focusing on the critical process of packaging automation equipment.

“I came to know Formost Fuji while I was promoting our new video collaboration software to the industry,” says Harp. “The way Dennis [Gunnell, president] and his team interacted with me was very genuine and sincere, the best a salesman could hope for! Little did I know that years later, this opportunity would present itself. I had heard about Formost Fuji’s excellent reputation, but I had also experienced it first-hand and so for me; I am very appreciative to be a part of the team and to help amplify what they already have going.”

Gunnell comments, “With a focus on enhancing customer relationships and supporting our regional sales managers, Patrick will play a key role in driving synergy and success across all levels of our sales process.” We welcome Patrick and his experience to Formost Fuji and look forward to him working shoulder to shoulder with our team.”

