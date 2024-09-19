An De Volder, currently general manager of Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, and Switzerland, will assume leadership of the Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail Business as of October 1. In this newly created role, she will lead the acceleration of the confectionery category within the ITR channel and report directly to Jack Tabbers, general manager, Mars Wrigley Belelux/ITR.

In line with the strong potential the company sees in ITR, Mars Wrigley brings more focus and expertise into the business with this change, acknowledging the importance of their valued customers in the channel.

De Volder is a highly seasoned professional who brings a wealth of experience to the team, per the brand. She joined Mars in 2001 and has held various roles in sales and demand across different categories and channels. In 2018, De Volder joined the Belgium leadership team as Supply Chain Director, a role that allowed her to grow in a different functional area of the business. She later transitioned to lead the Belgian sales organization.

“I am very excited to explore the wonderful world of international travel retail and collaborate with our customers to unlock more conversion in the confectionery category. With our iconic brands we are well positioned to bring more fun and excitement to the traveler journey and inspire moments of everyday happiness for travelers around the globe,” says De Volder.

