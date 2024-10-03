In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Rudolph Foods is donating vend-sized bags of pork rinds they had designated for the annual Kroger Wellness Festival in Cincinnati to Matthew 25: Ministries in Cincinnati for hurricane relief efforts.

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across the eastern half of the U.S. last week, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to much of the Midwest. This volatile weather led to the cancellation of the festival, scheduled for September 27 and 28, displacing many vendors and their booth supplies.

“It’s our hope that we can help take care of those in need by providing comfort and non-perishable snacks to victims of Hurricane Helene,” says Mark Singleton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rudolph Foods. “When it’s crunch time, Southern Recipe answers the call to help those in need.”

Food donations are being coordinated by the staff of the Kroger Wellness Festival and Matthew 25: Ministries in Cincinnati to support hurricane relief efforts.

