Inspired by the adventurous consumers who have been spicing up and smoking their Cheez-It crackers at home, Cheez-It is debuting its new Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar and Cheez-It Smoked Gouda.

The two flavors include:

Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar: The classic taste of Cheez-It with a smoky cheddar twist. The robust, savory flavor is reportedly infused with a hickory and oak wood smoke flavor, adding complexity to the aged cheddar and onion notes for a rich, layered experience.

Cheez-It Smoked Gouda: Includes the taste of Gouda balanced with essence of hickory and maple wood smoke flavor, says the brand.

Consumers can find the new Cheez-It Smoked varieties sliding into snack aisles at retailers nationwide starting this November. Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar and Cheez-It Smoked Gouda are joining the existing permanent offerings in the Cheez-It product line. It will be available at retailers nationwide, including Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Albertsons, and other major grocery store chains where Cheez-It is sold.

