TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. A Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada and packed in various formats.

Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found here.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

This issue was discovered through routine testing at the manufacturing facility.

Consumers should check their freezers for any of the products listed above and dispose of them or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 596-2903, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm CST.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Click here to see the full list of products affected by the recall, including waffles from brands like Kodiak Cakes, Great Value, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Good & Gather, and more.

