PPM Technologies (PPM), a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, will introduce its new FlavorWright SmartSpray food coating system at PACK EXPO booth S-2854. Designed specifically for vitamins, gummies, and other confectionery goods, this economical system precisely applies oil and other liquids through continuous operation for enhanced productivity. SmartSpray combines a robust belt conveyor, liquid applicator, and tumbling drum with a fully-integrated control system, reportedly enabling processors to achieve consistent, high-quality coating applications while reducing labor requirements and minimizing waste to increase profitability.

“When a confectionery processor approached us for a coating system that could accommodate their product handling challenges, we adapted one of our most popular technologies—the FlavorWright All-in-One seasoning system—to address the confectionary industry’s unique needs,” says Jack Lee, Duravant group president—food sorting and handling solutions. “We designed SmartSpray with a specialized belt conveyor for wet, sticky, and hard-to-move confectionery products to ensure effective yet gentle handling while achieving accurate and reliable coating coverage. Our deep collaboration with customers, combined with our decades of expertise, enables us to deliver solutions that make a meaningful difference in our customers' operations.”

FlavorWright SmartSpray utilizes a continuous coating process that begins as product enters the tumbling drum via the belt conveyor. The adjustable liquid applicator creates controlled spray patterns for uniform coverage while preventing oversaturation, and the tumbling action ensures even distribution across all product surfaces, per the company. Compared to batch coating methods done by hand, this fully-automated, continuous process improves throughput while also improving product quality, reducing labor, and minimizing coating waste, PPM says.

SmartSpray features recipe-driven operation with automated controls through a touchscreen HMI, and offers control over production parameters, allowing processors to fine-tune both conveyor speed and drum angle based on each product’s specific characteristics.

PPM designed SmartSpray with interchangeable components, allowing processors to easily modify their system as their product lines evolve. Two drum sizes, available in plastic and stainless-steel construction, accommodate a variety of production capacities. Plastic drums feature FDA-approved construction with a non-stick finish to prevent product buildup and are interchangeable using PPM's EZ-swap magnetic technology.

Built with sanitation in mind, SmartSpray is equipped with NEMA 4X-rated components for washdown environments and food-grade stainless-steel construction throughout. Its compact footprint reportedly allows for easy integration into existing production lines.

Typically installed after a depositor and before packaging, SmartSpray delivers coating accuracy and consistency while streamlining production to offer a quick return on investment, the company says. When needed, PPM can integrate SmartSpray with a downstream dry seasoning system to create a comprehensive seasoning and coating solution controlled through a single interface.

Related: Key Technology, PPM Technologies consolidate