This season, the Got Milk? campaign and Milk Bar brand have again joined forces on the limited-edition Got Milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal, a blend of mini peppermint-flavored cookie bows and white chocolate peppermint cookie bits designed to be enjoyed with a pour of cold dairy milk. This festive cereal is geared toward gifting, sharing, or savoring the winter season.

"Nothing captures the spirit of the holidays quite like the classic combination of cookies and milk," says MilkPEP VP of Consumer Marketing Miranda Abney. "We worked with Milk Bar to create a playful twist on the classic cookies and milk combo that is perfect for the holiday gifting season."

"Our love of milk at Milk Bar runs deep, and we wanted to create something that would bring joy and fun to our menu this holiday season," Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi adds. "We worked months to design this deliciously nostalgic, oh-so-cute cookie cereal to celebrate the brilliance of dairy milk and the spirit of delicious bites this holiday season. Eat the buttery, crunchy mix first, then smile big and bottoms up with the perfect subtly minty cookie cereal milk."

According to the organization, dairy milk (in addition to serving as a traditional pairing for cookies) enhances the flavor with a creamy, rich texture that complements the sweetness of the cereal. The natural fats in dairy milk reportedly help balance the peppermint and white chocolate flavors, and its nutrients (like complete protein, calcium, and vitamin D) balance out the indulgence.

The Got Milk? x Milk Bar Holiday Cookie Cereal is available for nationwide shipping at MilkBarStore.com for $20. The offering is also available in-store at Milk Bar Bakeries and through local Uber Eats and Doordash delivery in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., complete with a pairing of cold dairy milk (including lactose-free options) for $24.

According to Milk Bar, its collaboration with Got Milk? celebrates the nostalgic pairing of cookies and milk and has become a favorite gift among celebrities, including Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld.

