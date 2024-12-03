To celebrate the holiday season this December, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer its line of Christmas and Hanukkah doughnuts as well as a special holiday-themed doughnut of the month.

The Christmas doughnut lineup features more than a dozen treats. Available in shops and for preorder online now through Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Christmas doughnuts include:

Santa Face: White frosted raised doughnut topped with Santa décor.

Pink Santa: Glazed pink velvet cake topped with cream cheese buttercream and holiday sprinkle.

Christmas Ring: Chocolate frosted raised ring topped with holiday sprinkles.

Holiday Blackjack: Chocolate frosted raised doughnut filled and topped with cookies 'n cream whip and holiday frosting décor.

It's Ya Birthday: White frosted raised doughnut filled with birthday cake whip and topped with blonde Oreo and party décor.

Candy Cane Cheesecake: Red frosted raised doughnut filled with candy cane cheesecake and topped with white swirl décor and holiday sprinkles.

Holiday Present: Chocolate frosted vegan doughnut topped with holiday décor.

The Grinch: Green frosted raised doughnut and topped with Grinch décor.

Gingy: Maple frosted raised gingerbread man.

Peppermint Face Doughcro: Chocolate-glazed croissant doughnut topped with white whip, crushed candy cane, and a peppermint candy.

Reindeer Pooh: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing with reindeer décor.

Christmas Tree: Chocolate cake topped with chocolate buttercream, covered in green icing and rainbow sprinkles.

Holiday Pinky: Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, covered in pink icing with a candy cane.

Holiday Peeweez: Glazed vanilla cake with Holiday sprinkles.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will also offer several specialty doughnuts to celebrate Hanukkah from Dec. 25 through Jan. 2 in stores and online. The lineup includes:

Hanukkah Jellies: Raised doughnut rolled in powdered sugar and filled with house-made raspberry jelly

Star of David: White frosted raised Star of David topped with blue sprinkles

Hanukkah Ring: White frosted vanilla cake topped with Hanukkah sprinkles

Hanukkah Peeweez: Glazed vanilla cake with Hanukkah sprinkles

December’s Doughnut of the Month also celebrates the holiday season. Available now through Jan. 2 in shops and for pre-order online, the Holiday Hoot is a white frosted vanilla glazed cake doughnut with a white chocolate base, topped with white chocolate chip cheesecake, and crushed candy canes.

Related: Pinkbox Doughnuts to release Thanksgiving treats