OGeez! has introduced sugar-free gummies in Arizona. The product, which launched exclusively at Trulieve's 21 Arizona dispensaries in November, is now hitting dispensary shelves across the state.

The tropical-flavored medley bag—which includes Strawberry Kiwi, Watermelon Guava, and Passion Fruit Mango gummies—adds to the company's roster of targeted gummy products. They’re available in Mellow Indica and Sunny Sativa varieties.

OGeez! CEO Bran Noonan said demand for a sugar-free gummy was strong among "all kinds of consumers."

"We are always looking to give the people what they want, but our standards are high and we needed to make sure we were delivering a sugar free gummy that didn't sacrifice our signature flavor and texture,” he says. “I'm happy to report that we've definitely done that in spades. Consumers and budtenders are already reporting that they can't believe there's no sugar."

The news comes on the heels of the company's launch in two new states—Illinois and New Jersey. In addition, OGeez! recently released a supersized Happy Balance THC-CBD ratio gummy in Arizona and Illinois, and is launching its Live Rosin Naturals vegan gummy in New Jersey this month.

