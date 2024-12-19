The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through B4Y snack brands, today celebrated the grand opening of its Innovation Experience Center (IEC) within its Global Headquarters in Hoboken, NJ. Ushering in a new era of innovation at Hain, the company's consumer-centric and data-driven approach is helping to shape the future of better-for you, as people seek brands that inspire and support healthier living.

The IEC is a 2,200 sq ft working kitchen, designed to be a hub for hands-on creativity and sensory exploration. It will unite Hain teams, customers, and partners to discover, design, and develop as they ideate and advance better-for-you products for consumers across the globe. The space will be utilized for cross-functional product development, ingredient testing, quality reviews, category assessments, and evaluating the functionality and sustainability of product packaging of Hain's snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal prep, and personal care brands.

"At Hain Celestial, our purpose is to inspire healthier living through our better-for-you brands. Our new Innovation Experience Center is the perfect space for teams to combine consumer insights, culinary and health trends, and new ingredients to create unique and distinctive products," says Arlene Karan, Hain's chief regulatory, R&D, and quality and innovation officer. "The center is an investment in our future, offering a modern space where we can push the boundaries of what's possible in the better-for-you industry."

The IEC boasts two distinct areas: one for hands-on product development by the technical team and another for immersing Hain customers and partners in a full sensory experience. Designed and constructed with Hain's global R&D, quality, regulatory, and innovation teams, the IEC underscores the company's leadership in better-for-you. Hain will continue to leverage R&D labs at its manufacturing facilities worldwide for more comprehensive product development, testing, and commercializing production to meet consumer demand.

"Our investment in the Innovation Experience Center is an important next step in our journey to reimagine our future in better-for-you," says Hain Celestial President and CEO Wendy Davidson. "Earlier this year we redesigned our innovation process to strengthen our pipeline across our leading brands and categories. This center further enables us to transform bold ideas into distinctive products and underscores our dedication to leading in our categories, challenging the status quo and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Karan and her R&D team celebrated the IEC's grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hain leadership. The event showcased six sensory-focused product demonstrations where attendees experienced the latest innovations from its Garden Veggie Snacks brand and more.

The Hain Celestial Group is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.