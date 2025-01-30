Grocery chain Aldi has revealed its featured products in its February Finds, a range of limited-time items rolling out over the course of the month. The products include several snack products, bakery goods, apparel offerings, household items, and more.
Bakery and snack items available starting February 5:
- Specially Selected Authentic Italian Pizzas
- Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule
- Clancy’s Cheesy Garlic Bread Potato Chips
- Bake Shop Duo Cookies
- Specially Selected Torino Cookies
- Specially Selected Imported Italian Desserts
- Park Street Deli Sweet Pretzel Bites
Available February 12:
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Confetti Pizza Cookie
- Bake Shop Paczki
- Simply Nature PB&J Bites
Available February 19:
- Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Sicilian Pan Style Deli Pizza
- Season’s Choice Loaded Potato Tots
Available February 26:
- Benton’s Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cremes
