Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-born doughnut and kolache brand, is unveiling a trio of heart-shaped doughnuts just in time for Valentine’s Day. The company is offering a festive, limited-time box decorated with red and pink hearts.

The new heart-shaped treats are classic Shipley yeast doughnuts frosted with strawberry, cherry, or chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles. Available in shops for pickup or delivery Feb. 10-16, while supplies last, the doughnuts can be pre-ordered now at shipleydonuts.olo.com.

"We’ve rolled out heart-shaped doughnuts for Valentine’s Day as a fun way to share the love with guests across our nearly 370 locations,” says Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "We couldn’t think of a more fitting treat to sweeten this season of love.”

For pickup or delivery, visit shipleydonuts.olo.com or visit shipleydonuts.com for more menu information.

