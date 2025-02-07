First introduced in the book Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Butterbeer, with its butterscotch and shortbread notes, has become a global consumer favorite, says Hershey.

The company recently released Harry Potter Butterbeer Kisses. The limited-edition treat reportedly tastes like the cream soda and butterscotch flavors of Butterbeer, and will be available at U.S. retailers.

Butterbeer season is indeed upon us: Keebler recently introduced LTO Harry Potter Butterbeer Fudge Stripes Cookies, featuring a Butterbeer-flavored cookie topped with Butterbeer-flavored fudge, and Campbell's Goldfish brand released an LTO Butterbeer variety.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.