One of the world’s largest baked goods companies recently sought a solution to help eliminate dough contamination and improve sanitation in one of its prepared food plants.

When processing raw cookie dough, the company’s conveyance solution created excess residue due to its poor design, coupled with the dough’s stickiness. This resulted in product waste, the potential for contamination, and extended downtime for cleaning and sanitation.

The company needed a better dough-receiving conveyor and incline belt system designed to reduce the amount of residue sticking to the equipment while making cleaning easier.

The solution

Grote Company's PFI consulted with the brand and designed a more hygienic integrated solution comprised of:

A bulk dough receiving conveyor that easily lifted for more accessibility during sanitation

An incline belt conveyor with an Intralox A23 belt and tool-less belt scraper

The results

With PFI’s improved solution, the company’s struggles with dough conveyance were solved.

“PFI installed the new equipment, and our issues with dough conveyance have gone away,” says the customer's project engineer. Sanitation time was cut in half thanks to the system’s accessibility and the tool-less belt scraper assembly. The plant ordered more systems a few months later.

The future

The food brand continues to rely on PFI for its sanitary conveyance systems across its bakery, prepared foods, and other divisions.

