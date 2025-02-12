Bazzini, the nation’s oldest nut company and a nut, fruit, and chocolate confections manufacturer, is expanding its footprint in the Lehigh Valley, PA. The company is leasing a 150,000 sq. ft. space located at 3910 Burgess Place.

The company was founded in New York City in 1886 and has provided peanuts to Yankee Stadium since 1923. It moved its headquarters and main manufacturing operations to Lehigh Valley in 2011.

The facility at 3910 Burgess Place is one of three Lehigh Valley Flex Center buildings. Designed and Developed by J.G. Petrucci Company, Inc., Lehigh Valley Flex Center is a 31-acre, 470,000 sq. ft. Class-A industrial park in Hanover Township. The flex center was strategically developed in the heart of the Lehigh Valley, offering convenient access to major transportation networks, a skilled workforce, and a supportive business ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bazzini to this premier facility," says Joe Petrucci, project executive at J.G. Petrucci Co., Inc. "Their choice to expand here underscores the value of the property and the strength of the Lehigh Valley as a hub for manufacturing and distribution."

In the past decade, the number of people working in food and beverage production has grown by 45.5% in the Lehigh Valley region, compared to 33.6% nationally. Among the nearly 90 food and beverage manufacturers operating in the Lehigh Valley are well-known brands such as Ocean Spray, Coca-Cola, Just Born, Bakerly/Norac, Bimbo Bakeries, Boston Beer Co., and Freshpet.

Lehigh Valley is a top 15% manufacturing market, with over 700 producers generating a collective output of $9 billion. Manufacturing makes up 16% of the region’s record $55.7 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Nationally, manufacturing makes up 12% of GDP.

In addition to its nut products, Bazzini produces a variety of chocolate, crunches, and better-for-you bars for customers nationwide, offering a broad range of capabilities within the manufacturing industry.

