Makat Candy Technology GmbH, a full-service provider for processing and depositing technology for the gummy and jelly production in the confectionery and nutraceutical industry and a subsidiary of Syntegon, has handed over a laboratory depositor to the ZDS Academy of Sweets. The machine will support the ZDS’s offering in demonstration and hands-on training purposes as part of seminars and events, education and training of specialist staff, teaching of exam-relevant content in apprenticeships, and production of confectionery as demonstration samples.

The machine, which will be integrated into ZDS's education program, offers a range of features such as:

Precise Product Depositing: It enables precise depositing of confectionery products.

Suitable for Starch and Starchless Depositing: Versatile in its application for various types of confectionery production.

The machine hand-over marks a further step in the long-standing partnership between Makat and ZDS. By providing a state-of-the-art machine, Makat aims to offer the confectionery professionals the best possible training environment.

Konrad Schütte, managing director at Makat, expresses his excitement about the partnership: "We are proud to contribute to the training of professionals in the confectionery industry. By providing our machine, we enable students to gain new practical experiences with technology, which will be invaluable for their careers."

Andreas Bertram, managing director of ZDS, adds: "We are grateful for this collaboration with Makat. The provision of cutting-edge machinery will significantly enhance our program and help students apply their theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. This partnership is a perfect example of how the industry and the ZDS can work together to support growth in the confectionery sector."

Makat Candy Technology, based in Dierdorf, Germany, is a full-service provider for processing and depositing technology for the gummy and jelly production in the confectionery and nutraceutical industry. The Syntegon company covers the entire range of process technology for this market segment: from weighing and dosing, to dissolving, coloring and flavoring, depositing and finishing of the products.

For over 95 years, Makat has been developing and producing specialized machinery for the confectionery industry. Today, the company offers all solutions for jelly processing from a single source.

The ZDS, founded in 1951, is the world’s most renowned training and further education institute for all areas of the confectionery industry a large with apprenticeship programme and is known worldwide for its seminars. Every year, participants from over 30 nations attend specialist conferences and practical courses on topics related to confectionery production. The ZDS also advises companies from a wide range of countries and conducts company-specific training courses and test series for member companies.

