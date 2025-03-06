Maximum efficiency in packaging and processing operations increasingly depends on digital connectivity and data utilization. Capturing real-time data offers many benefits, according to Data Acquisition, Sharing, and Utilization, a white paper from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

Based on input from consumer-packaged goods companies and OEMs participating in PMMI’s Vision 2030 sessions at PACK EXPO International 2024, the report notes real-time data can provide better visibility into current performance, deliver downtime metrics, and reduce manual errors. When used to monitor the operation and condition of machines, this information can provide an early warning of machine failure, support predictive maintenance programs, and enhance operational efficiency.

However, the white paper notes, there are barriers to implementation including cost, the need to standardize data protocols and integrate legacy equipment, difficulties in transitioning from manual to automated data capture, challenges associated with data aggregation, and a lack of skilled data technicians and IT resources. For maximum value, all stakeholders must understand the significance of the data they are receiving and recording.

The white paper suggests streamlining implementation with overall equipment effectiveness and three machine parameters—status, speed, and output. Meeting participants also stressed the importance of establishing a data-first culture. This depends on standardizing on a common protocol to enable widespread digital connectivity, training employees to capture data accurately, and establishing dedicated teams for data capture and analysis.

The white paper concludes: “By standardizing and scaling data processes, companies can enhance efficiency and reduce machine downtime. Success lies not only in deploying advanced technologies but also in creating a culture throughout the company that values data as a strategic asset and understands how it is being captured and utilized.”

