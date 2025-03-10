After 22 years, Bobo’s, known for its oat bars, oat bites, and baked goods, has announced its flagship oat bar lineup will now be known as Oatmeal Bars. Made with 100% whole grain oats, the 3-oz Oatmeal Bars' name change is reflected in the company’s refreshed packaging, hitting store shelves now.

“Now more than ever, customers expect more from their food,” says Henry Hughes, EVP of marketing at Bobo’s. “Our Oatmeal Bars have remained popular for more than 20 years now. That’s because they’re made with simple, wholesome ingredients and they taste great—and we’ve never wavered from that formula.”

Bobo’s Oatmeal Bars are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Verified, and free from most top allergens. Now, with packaging that more clearly highlights its high-quality ingredients—like Purity Protocol-certified oats and pantry staples consumers can trust—Bobo’s is doubling down on its promise to deliver snacks that fit seamlessly into the lives of those who prioritize health, convenience, and family togetherness, the company says.

“We’re excited our new packaging now communicates the meal replacement functional benefits that so many of our consumers are using our product for,” continues Hughes. “We see such a significant part of the nutrition bar category consumption is for the meal replacement usage occasion and we think this new direction better positions us to meet that consumer need.”

Bobo’s Oatmeal Bars sporting their new packaging are currently hitting store shelves now at major retailers including Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Sprouts, and Wegmans, and are available at the Bobo’s website.

