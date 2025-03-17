Rich Products expands with pizza dough ball

Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is expanding its portfolio of pizza doughs, crusts, and flatbreads with a new Roman-Style Pizza Dough Ball. This innovation is the latest addition to Rich’s “Authentically Italian” portfolio, which features a variety of distinct pizza products, all with roots tied to Italy. Rich’s will offer a live look—and taste—of its expanded Authentically Italian lineup at the 2025 International Pizza Expo (booth #1383), taking place March 25-27 in Las Vegas, NV.

“This year, Rich’s is celebrating its 80th anniversary. While we’re well known for our history in non-dairy whipped toppings, not everyone realizes that we have more than 45 years of pizza expertise,” says Donna Reeves-Collins, senior vice president, pizza and flatbread category, Rich Products. “Our focus is to bring authentic and innovative products to market that amaze consumers and help operators with execution. That’s why we’re consistently investing in new capabilities and technology to enable us to bring the best doughs, crusts and pizzas to market. Our new Roman-Style Dough Ball is a great example—it’s easy for operators to execute at the store level, offers menu innovation without back-of-house complexity, and delivers on the latest consumer trend toward authentic, clean-label products. Not to mention, it’s utterly delicious.”

Rich’s Roman-Style Dough Ball is made with 00 “double zero” style flour that is milled according to traditional Italian standards. It is reportedly designed to the exact specifications of Rome’s pizza masters, but comes ready to thaw, proof and stretch, making it easy for operators to add to their menu without requiring additional labor.

The Roman-Style Dough ball expands Rich’s “Authentically Italian” portfolio, which was first introduced at the 2024 International Pizza Expo, and features five products that are crafted in Italian tradition, including Rich’s Pinsa. Rich’s Pinsa is made through a dough fermentation process, hand-stretched, and made with authentic regional ingredients imported from Italy. It boasts an irresistible aroma and a unique crust that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, the company says.

