Schneider Electric partners with PMMI Foundation as visionary benefactor

The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has announced Schneider Electric, purveyor of automation, digitalization, and energy management, as its newest Visionary Benefactor. This milestone commitment showcases Schneider Electric’s dedication to empowering the future workforce of the packaging and processing industry by helping students access the education, experiences, and skills needed to become the next generation of innovators and leaders.

As a Visionary Benefactor, Schneider Electric’s contribution will play a critical role in expanding PMMI Foundation initiatives, including scholarships, educational programs, and workforce development efforts designed to develop a future workforce, which is prepared to thrive in the evolving packaging and processing industry. This program will be critical for the next-generation workforce as the industry incorporates new levels of automation and digital tools to enhance energy efficiency and optimize production.

"Schneider Electric’s dedication to workforce development aligns perfectly with the PMMI Foundation’s mission to equip students and professionals with the skills needed for a successful future in our industry," says Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. "Their generous contribution as our Visionary Benefactor will have a lasting impact on the aspiring professionals who will drive the industry forward. We look forward to working together to inspire the future."

The PMMI Foundation’s Benefactors Program provides a platform for industry leaders like Schneider Electric to support workforce development efforts that foster long-term industry growth. By aligning with the Foundation, Schneider Electric is helping to solve one of the industry’s most pressing challenges, PMMI says—ensuring a steady stream of talented professionals who will keep innovation alive and drive growth for years to come.

“The packaging and processing industry is a great example of how U.S. manufacturing is quickly evolving with constant changes in products and new requirements. Manufacturers are investing in new digital tools and automation to gain a competitive edge with high flexibility that enables them to quickly adapt on the shop floor, and we committed to the next-generation workforce by supporting the training and upskilling needed for their success,” says Andre Marino, senior vice president, industrial automation, North America, Schneider Electric. “As a U.S. manufacturer ourselves with over 20 factories across the country, we are honored to be recognized as the Visionary Benefactor of the PMMI Foundation, driving innovation and advancing education for those in the packaging and processing industry.”

"We are so excited to welcome Schneider Electric as a Visionary Benefactor and to see its commitment to shaping the future of our workforce," says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. "Their support will open doors for countless students and young professionals, providing them with invaluable resources and opportunities to succeed in the packaging and processing industry. It’s exciting to partner with a company that shares our passion for developing the next generation of industry leaders."

The PMMI Foundation continues to seek industry partners to join its Benefactors Program and drive meaningful change in workforce development. To learn more about becoming a Benefactor, visit pmmifoundation.org/benefactors.

