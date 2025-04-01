Coco Polo debuts new packaging

Coco Polo, purveyor of sugar-free, health-conscious chocolates, is unveiling its refreshed product packaging this spring. The brand is aiming to offer the same rich, creamy chocolate experience in a new look.

Since its founding in 1997, Coco Polo has been dedicated to creating high-quality, sugar-free chocolate that doesn't sacrifice taste or health benefits, the brand says. The company was born out of a personal mission: to craft chocolate that could satisfy a diabetic sweet tooth without compromising on flavor. “We started Coco Polo by listening to my dad, who had diabetes and struggled to find chocolate he could enjoy,” says co-founder Diane Yamate. “He wanted a chocolate that didn’t just meet his dietary needs but also tasted just as good as the sweet treats he remembered sharing with his family.”

Coco Polo’s commitment to providing indulgent, healthier alternatives is embodied in its Coco Polo Bliss line, which was introduced in 2023. This new chapter in its chocolate evolution incorporates upcycled whole cacao fruit, offering a more sustainable, nutrient-dense chocolate experience. The move to use the entire cacao pod, not just the beans, enhances the chocolate's nutritional profile, unlocking a trove of beneficial compounds. Coco Polo Bliss also continues to be completely free from added sugars, an achievement the company has championed for nearly three decades.

The Bliss line represents a significant leap forward in both taste and health benefits. Certified by the Upcycled Food Association, Coco Polo’s latest innovation is crafted with a focus on sustainability and nutrition, without sacrificing the texture and flavors consumers expect from premium chocolate.

“Coco Polo Bliss is chocolate as it was meant to be created, without any distraction from sugars,” says Yamate. “Our chocolate is crafted to enhance your health, satisfy your cravings, and nourish your body—while making a positive impact on the planet. It’s the perfect blend of indulgence and wellness, and now with our updated packaging, we’re making it easier for everyone to experience.”

Coco Polo’s evolution continues with its commitment to providing clean, high-quality chocolate options for people with specific dietary needs, including those with diabetes, as well as mainstream consumers looking for better choices. The company was the first to introduce proprietary high-cocoa chocolate formulations to the U.S. market, and since 1996, Coco Polo has been a player in the natural, sugar-free chocolate segment.

With a team that includes over 30 years of combined experience in the confectionery industry, founders John Cunnell, Diane Yamate, and Sandra O'Shea have always stayed true to their mission of delivering chocolate that is as good for the body as it is for the taste buds, the company says.

