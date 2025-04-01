Amoretti launches Pistachio Cream

Amoretti is unveiling its Pistachio Cream, ideal for chefs who want to craft next-level confections, the brand says. The Dubai chocolate and pistachio dessert obsession isn’t just a trend—it’s a full-blown movement, sweeping through high-end patisseries, flooding social media feeds, and redefining luxury desserts worldwide.

While most pistachio creams only include 8% actual pistachio content, Amoretti’s version boasts over 56% freshly roasted pistachios.

“We don’t do half-measures at Amoretti," says Maral Barsoumian, co-founder of Amoretti. “We created this Pistachio Cream to give bakers and chocolatiers the real deal—no fillers, no artificial nonsense, just pure, unadulterated pistachio bliss.”

Bakeries, pastry chefs, and chocolatiers can incorporate Amoretti’s Pistachio Cream into pistachio-stuffed croissants, bonbons, chocolate mousse, gelato swirls, brownies, and layered cakes. Besides Dubai chocolate, the following is trending in the dessert world, the company says:

Filling buttery croissants, scones, and rugelach with pistachio

Elevating bonbons and truffles to gourmet status

Churning out pistachio ice cream and gelato

Layering into cakes, mousse, and cheesecakes

Swirling into brownies or crafting pistachio-stuffed challah bread

Developing single-serve desserts and pastries

Sourced from California pistachios, Amoretti’s precision batching process aims to guarantee consistency and freshness. In addition, its facility is SQF-certified.

