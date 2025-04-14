Kindling debuts protein pretzels, expands retail presence

Kindling is introducing a protein-packed twist on classic pretzels.

It all started in a Nashville kitchen, where founder Cameron Smith was searching for a better snack to pack in his daughter’s lunchbox. When he couldn’t find a nutritious, delicious option, he decided to create one himself. After countless recipes and taste tests, Kindling was born. As a brand-new venture from the minds behind Kodiak Cakes, Kindling is aiming to redefine the snack aisle with crunchy protein pretzels that deliver on both tase and nutrition, the brand says.

Available in Sea Salt, Honey Mustard, Garlic Parmesan, and Dill Pickle, Kindling’s pretzels are baked and free from artificial flavors and additives. Each serving delivers 8 g of protein, 3 g of fiber, and is made with 100% whole grain. Kindling Pretzels can be found on Amazon and select Costco and HyVee retail locations.

In addition, the brand recently announced that it is expanding its retail presence with new placements in 105 Hy-Vee and 90 Harris Teeter stores.

