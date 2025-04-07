Grandy Organics on keeping it real with its granola

Granola is a food category with a lot of runners in the race—browse the muesli and cereal shelves of your nearest Whole Foods and you are likely to find dozens of brands. One of those names is Grandy Organics, a name that has been around longer than most.

To learn about the brand’s history, growth, and innovation—as well as the role the company plays in supporting its local community—Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery connected with owner Aaron Anker.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please share the ‘elevator presentation’ story of Grandy Organics—how the company got started, how you’ve grown, the products offered, etc.?

Aaron Anker: Grandy Organics was an idea sparked around a Maine campfire in 1979, fueled by a simple but powerful mission—to create delicious, nourishing food that does good for people and the planet. What started with the early distribution of our Classic Granola in Whole Foods (then Bread & Circus) quickly grew in quantity to the bulk aisle of Hannaford.

By 2004, we had gone all-in on organic, certifying everything we made and becoming a trailblazer in the natural food industry. Today, Grandy Organics is in over 6,000 stores nationwide, offering small-batch granolas, nuts, and trail mixes—all crafted in our solar-powered bakery in rural Maine, where we're the largest employer.

Through every bite, we stay true to our roots: sourcing the highest-quality ingredients, prioritizing sustainability, and continuously improving in the name of our people, our planet, and our community.

JS: There are lots of companies out there making granola, trail mix, and other tasty, crunchy treats. Could you please tell us a bit about what makes Grandy Organics different?

AA: Longevity in the marketplace, commitment to small batch quality and environmentally sustainable production, and focus on organic ingredients are all the things that make Grandy Organics different.

Grandy Organics has been making and selling granola since 1979, when there were only 1-2 other granolas on the market. Not many granola brands can say that their brand, values, and products have withstood the test of time.

We also craft our products ourselves in small batches in our solar-powered bakery. We take great pride in everything we do, from selecting the highest-quality ingredients to showcasing our home state of Maine as part of our brand to hiring local employees and supporting our local community and economy.

Lastly, everything Grandy Organics makes is certified organic. We lean into Fair Trade and renewable energy. We have grain-free, gluten-free, low-sugar, and vegan offerings. Not only do we meet the needs of our consumers with the care we take in selecting our ingredients and making our products, but we also ensure everything we make is absolutely delicious. No one should have to sacrifice taste for clean labels.

JS: Specifically, in addition to your quality commitment, you’re upfront about your efforts to be sustainable, organic, responsibly sourced, and more. Could you please talk about your philosophies and missions in those areas?

AA: We think that sustainability can be defined in so many ways. At Grandy, our primary focus centers on environmental sustainability. It is a core tenet of who we are. We source only organic ingredients, many of which use regenerative agriculture practices. In the last 5 years, we have leaned heavily into Fair-Trade ingredients with Fair-Trade chocolate, coconut, and brown sugar, delivering high-quality taste and texture to our products while protecting our land and the farmers who cultivate it. Beyond ingredients, we consider sustainability with every significant decision we make, like installing onsite solar panels to power our bakery and refurbishing an old school to house our bakery instead of building something shiny and new. Recently, we’ve donated a percentage of our profits to the Appalachian Mountain Club to support a program that provides underprivileged youth with access to the outdoors. We firmly believe that the more we get outside, the more we’ll cherish and protect our earth.

The last thing I’ll say is that sustainability is a path that leads to longevity. We want to be a business that supports our people and our community. In 2023, we worked with the state to become a Pine Tree Zone Business. As part of this process, Grandy Organics made sure we met the mean wage for the county. We were not far off, but it felt good (and right) to raise our wages to be above the state standard. Grandy has been in business for 45 years in Maine. That is, in its own right, a very sustainable story.

JS: You also mention Grandy Organics is the biggest employer in your hometown of Hiram. Please tell us a little bit about the town, its people, and why you are committed to giving back to the town.

AA: Hiram, ME, is nestled in the heart of Maine’s hills and White Mountains. Our bakery sits right along the Saco River, which carves its way through the town. Its quiet beauty calls for all kinds of adventures, such as fishing, kayaking, picnicking, skiing, and so much more. It remains a rural town, home to just under 2,000 residents.

The people of Hiram are as real as they get, just like our company: kind, honest, and hardworking. It is our pleasure to be the town's largest employer and continue to grow our business here.

JS: Does Grandy Organics have any upcoming plans you can tell us about—new products, reaching into new markets, expanding, etc.?

AA: Grandy is currently working on two new delicious gluten-free granola flavors: Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and a low-sugar Ancient Grain granola. Both flavors will be available in the second half of 2025. Like everything we make, these two new items are certified organic and beyond delicious. We expect that our consumers will not just enjoy these granolas at breakfast but will also snack all day long with a bag by their side.

Grandy is also excited to be in the greater LA, San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, and Vegas Costcos with our best-selling Dark Chocolate Sea Salt granola. The 30-oz bag will be available starting April 1st, and we can’t wait to deliver these delicious products to Costco consumers!

JS: Then, do you have a favorite product? I’d love to hear about it!

AA: My favorite right now is a combination of two flavors. Actually, my wife got me hooked on it. We put a healthy portion of our Peanut Butter Coconola and some of our Dark Chocolate Sea Salt granola together with Greek yogurt and berries many mornings.