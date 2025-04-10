Reese's turns April Fools' joke into reality

On April 1, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery reported that Hershey's Reese’s brand was playing the ultimate prank on its patrons by announcing it's officially getting into the sandwich business, with Reese’s Chocolate Bread. Consumers can pair it with Reese’s Peanut Butter and favorite jelly for the ultimate PB&J experience.

Turns out, people really wanted that April Fools’ joke to be real, and the brand has now released a Reese’s PB&J Sandwich Kit.

Consumers can grab the kit at shop.hersheys.com—while supplies last—and can create their own ultimate PB&J or take the easy route with Reese’s PB&J Big Cups.

Each kit includes Reese’s Chocolatey Bread, Reese’s Peanut Butter, strawberry or grape spreads, and Reese’s PB&J Big Cups.

