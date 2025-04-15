Mamba Fruit Chews launch LTO Beach Sticks flavors

Storck's Mamba brand has released limited-edition Mamba Beach Stick flavors, and also has launched its Day in the Sun Sweepstakes.

On shelves and available now through September (or while supplies last), the newest Mamba Beach Sticks are available in strawberry, orange, lemonade, and banana flavors. The fruit chews are made with no artificial colors.

"Summer should be all about fun and making memories—and that's exactly what today's consumers are looking for," says Kelly Cook, president of Storck, North America, parent company of Mamba. "Seasonal innovation plays a key role in how we stay connected to our consumers and stand out. The new Mamba Beach Sticks were created with our consumers in mind—leveraging trending tastes, a fun form, and moments that matter most during the summer."

To add to the summer fun, Mamba is giving fans the chance to win over 1,000 summer-themed prizes through its Day in the Sun Sweepstakes, including: hula girl dashboard décor, a custom Mamba cooler, a Mamba-branded fanny pack, and a custom surfboard pool float. To enter, consumers can purchase any Mamba product, complete the entry form, and upload their receipt at mambasweepstakes.com. Consumers can also enter via mail-in entry. Full details and official rules can be found here.

Mamba Beach Sticks are available in 3.17-oz, 6.3-oz, 27-oz, and 35.7-oz packs, with the 6.3-oz bag generally priced between $2 and $4, depending on the retailer. Consumers can find them nationwide at major retailers including Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Aldi and Costco.

August Storck KG is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.