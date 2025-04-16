Mondelēz International invests in Toblerone manufacturing facility

Mondelēz International has announced a significant investment of approximately 65 million swiss francs ($79.9 million USD) in its Toblerone manufacturing facility in Switzerland. With this investment, the company aims to create a global center of excellence for Toblerone in Bern (Switzerland), from where the brand and chocolate expertise is exported all over the world. The investment is a commitment to the location where this traditional brand was founded back in 1908 and where around 90% of Toblerone products sold worldwide are manufactured today. The investment in Bern underlines Toblerone's growth ambitions in the chocolate premium segment, building on its global awareness and position in world travel retail.

A state-of-the-art production line scheduled to go into operation in autumn 2025 is about to be installed in the Bern manufacturing facility, to expand capacity following growing demand for premium chocolate. Alongside the new line, Mondelēz is also upscaling its chocolate and nougat making facility, upgrading the site infrastructure and logistics. It is one of the most important investments within Mondelēz International's chocolate European production network in the last 10 years.

As part of Mondelēz’s ambition to become the number one player in chocolate by 2030, its 117-year-old brand Toblerone is poised to grow globally within the premium segment, the company says. As a testimony to this rich heritage, the Swiss flag will soon adorn the packaging of the Toblerone tablets that are manufactured in Bern, to emphasize where the chocolate is made.

“Toblerone is one of the most famous chocolate brands in the world with tremendous potential,” says Iain Livingston, president, Toblerone and world travel retail. “Our center of excellence in Switzerland, from where we proudly bring our brand and chocolate expertise around the world, is key to the brand's growth ambition to win in the premium segment.”

Tim Spickenbaum, director of the production facility in Bern, adds: “Our plant has been a cornerstone of the Toblerone production for decades. Already today, we manufacture on average four million Toblerone products per production day. We are therefore delighted about the planned modernizations and investments, which will not only enhance our manufacturing capacity but also solidify Bern's position as the home and heart of the triangular brand icon.”

Some Toblerone fast facts:

Toblerone was invented in Switzerland by Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann in 1908.

“Toblerone” is a play on words from the names ‘"Tobler" and "Torrone," the Italian name for honey-almond nougat. The special feature is the triangular shape of the tablet.

Since 1985, Toblerone has been produced at the factory in Bern, Switzerland, where today around 90% of Toblerone products sold worldwide are manufactured.

Mondelēz International is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.