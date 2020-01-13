SNAXPO20 announces mainstage speakers

SNAXP20 recently announced its mainstage speakers.

SNAXPO is the only event that brings together the entire snack supply chain. Through two focused breakfast sessions, you'll learn today's branding, marketing, and industry trends and how the political climate during the election year and beyond could impact your business.

Speakers include:

Jill Gregory, chief marketing officer, NASCAR

Monday, March 23, 2020 · 9:00 am–10:00 am

Gregory, the first-ever female NASCAR CMO, has bolstered the company's overall marketing strategy to strengthen fan engagement and cultivate new fans among younger and more diverse audiences.

Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive VP and practice leader, Client Insights, IRI

Monday, March 23, 2020 · 8:20 am–9:00 am

Lyons Wyatt has more than 25 years of industry experience and is a recognized thought leader on shopping and consumption trends.

Mark McKinnon, political advisor and television producer

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 · 8:30 am–10:00 am

McKinnon is the creator, executive producer and co-host of Showtime's documentary series of the 2016 election and the Trump presidency, The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth. He was the chief media advisor to five successful presidential election campaigns.

Paul Begala, political analyst and commentator, CNN

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 · 8:30am–10:00 am

Begala is a commentator for CNN, where he is part of the political team that has won both an Emmy Award and a Peabody Award. Begala is one of the few people to play a critical role in electing two different presidents.

