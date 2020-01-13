Late July No Grain Tortilla Chips and Certified Organic potato chips

Company: Late July Snacks

Website: www.latejuly.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Late July is launching two new chip varieties with thoughtfully-chosen ingredients to help elevate snacking in 2020.

Late July No Grain tortilla chips deliver the classic tortilla chip crisp with none of the grain, but all of the flavor! Whether you’re seeking grain free, gluten-free, vegan, or paleo snacks, Late July No Grain tortilla chips provide the alternatives you need with the taste you want. We crafted a recipe with organic ground TIGERNUT flour, known for its slightly nutty taste, blended with cassava flour and chia seeds. According to Whole Foods Market annual top 10 food trends, 2020 is expected to bring more interesting fruit and vegetable flours including tigernut flour into consumer’s home pantries. Late July is excited to be one of the first brands to incorporate tigernut flour into consumer-packaged goods with the launch of No Grain tortilla chips!

Available in 2 varieties, Sea Salt and Sea Salt & Lime, at select retainers including Whole Foods, Giant Eagle and Stop & Shop starting January 2020, following a nationwide rollout in March 2020 at an SRP of $3.49.

Late July’s USDA Certified Organic potato chips are made with thoughtfully-chosen, ingredients available in three new flavors, Simple as Sea Salt, Laid Back BBQ, and Sea Salt & Vinegar Vibes. The chips will launch exclusively at Whole Foods, starting January 2020 and rollout nationwide in March 2020 at an SRP of $3.49.

Late July is committed to providing award-winning taste through the highest quality organic and non-GMO ingredients. Great for dipping or eating on their own, these new Late July chips are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher and with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

No Grain tortilla chips and Organic potato chips are the latest addition to Late July’s existing line of chips, crackers, salsa and popcorn, including fan-favorites like Restaurant style tortilla chips and recently launched Korean Barbeque Clásico tortilla chips.