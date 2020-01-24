Kettle Brand Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic chips
January 24, 2020
No Comments
Company: Kettle Brand
Website: www.kettlebrand.com
Introduced: February 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.79
Product Snapshot: This month, Kettle Brand has added two bold, new flavors to its chip lineup, now available at select retailers and nationwide this coming February: Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic.
Made with real cream and parsley, Farmstand Ranch combines the herbaceous, authentic taste of homestyle ranch with the classic Kettle Brand crunch. With a drool-worthy combo of aromatic ingredients, Parmesan Garlic hits the savory spot with its bold bite and flavor.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.