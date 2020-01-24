ChipsSnack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Kettle Brand Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic chips

Kettle Brand Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic chips
January 24, 2020
KEYWORDS Kettle Brand
Reprints
No Comments

Company: Kettle Brand

Websitewww.kettlebrand.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: This month, Kettle Brand has added two bold, new flavors to its chip lineup, now available at select retailers and nationwide this coming February: Farmstand Ranch and Parmesan Garlic. 

Made with real cream and parsley, Farmstand Ranch combines the herbaceous, authentic taste of homestyle ranch with the classic Kettle Brand crunch. With a drool-worthy combo of aromatic ingredients, Parmesan Garlic hits the savory spot with its bold bite and flavor.  

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.