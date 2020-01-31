Industry News

Doritos get Flamin' Hot with a twist at the 2020 Grammys

January 31, 2020
KEYWORDS Doritos / Grammys
Reprints
No Comments

This Sunday, Doritos will drop a new commercial airing exclusively during the 2020 Grammys in support of its latest bold flavor, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón, featuring mega hip-hop artist and Grammy 4-time nominee Post Malone! To celebrate the new flavor, Doritos is introducing you to Post Limón—he looks and sounds just like Post Malone but with a Flamin’ Hot Limón twist…and maybe even with some new ink.

Posty is taking this collab seriously—after the spot drops during the Grammys check out his Instagram/Twitter—his display name may not be Post Malone any longer…

Doritos’ latest partnership follows previous highly successful collaborations featuring hip-hop/R&B icons like Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes and Lil Baby, and the brand is excited to once again take things to another level with superstar Post Malone.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.