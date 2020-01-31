Doritos get Flamin' Hot with a twist at the 2020 Grammys

This Sunday, Doritos will drop a new commercial airing exclusively during the 2020 Grammys in support of its latest bold flavor, Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón, featuring mega hip-hop artist and Grammy 4-time nominee Post Malone! To celebrate the new flavor, Doritos is introducing you to Post Limón—he looks and sounds just like Post Malone but with a Flamin’ Hot Limón twist…and maybe even with some new ink.

Posty is taking this collab seriously—after the spot drops during the Grammys check out his Instagram/Twitter—his display name may not be Post Malone any longer…

Doritos’ latest partnership follows previous highly successful collaborations featuring hip-hop/R&B icons like Chance the Rapper, Busta Rhymes and Lil Baby, and the brand is excited to once again take things to another level with superstar Post Malone.